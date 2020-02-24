Facts

18:17 24.02.2020

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry has summoned Serbia's Ambassador to Ukraine Aca Jovanovic and emphasized the inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea in the international arena.

"The attention of Serbia's ambassador was drawn to the inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in the international area, saying this should not happen again in the future," the Foreign Ministry's website said on Monday.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry had expressed deep concern over the fact that the name and symbols of the so-called "Republic of Crimea" were placed on the Russian stand at the International Tourism Fair in Belgrade.

The Ambassador of Serbia recognized "indicated annoying fact" and reaffirmed Serbia's continued support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and state sovereignty.

Tags: #crimea #foreign_ministry
