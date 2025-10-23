Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the participants of the European Council meeting to make a decision as soon as possible on the use of frozen Russian assets to protect against Russian aggression.

"And when we talk about frozen Russian assets, we must use them in such a way that Russia understands that it is paying for its own war. Therefore, I ask you to make a decision as soon as possible. Russian assets must be used in full to protect against Russian aggression," Zelensky said during a meeting of the European Council on Thursday.

According to the president, Ukraine plans to use a significant part of these funds to purchase European weapons.

"And they can be used right now to strengthen us, to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense, the air fleet and the frontline positions. This means protecting lives. Therefore, anyone who delays this decision is not only limiting our defense, but also slowing down your own progress. The time to act on Russian assets is now, and I ask for your full support," he said.