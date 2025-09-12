Ukraine expects partners to continue pressure on Russia's shadow fleet infrastructure – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the UK for the new sanctions package announced in Kyiv.

"In total, it contains one hundred items. A strong blow to Russia's shadow fleet and its military supply chains. The package includes 70 tankers, 27 companies, manufacturers and suppliers for the Russian military-industrial complex, including those involved in the production of Iskanders, and three individuals," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram channel on Friday.

He noted the importance of taking Ukrainian proposals into account when preparing the sanctions. "Ukraine has long emphasized that it is necessary to put pressure on Russia in these areas and deprive Moscow of all opportunities that allow it to continue the war," the president added.

"We expect that our other partners will also continue to put pressure on the infrastructure of the Russian shadow fleet and the financial system," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to him, we must do everything possible to take money from the Russian military machine, because this is the only way to stop the Russian Federation and end this war. As reported, London has added 70 vessels linked to the Russian Federation to the sanctions lists.