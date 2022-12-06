Economy

18:53 06.12.2022

Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

2 min read
Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

 Sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) and approved by the president on former people's deputy Vadim Novinsky, who is one of the shareholders of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, will not affect the group's activities.

"Metinvest Group states that the sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine against Mr. Vadim Novinsky are personal and will in no way affect stable operations of the Group's enterprises. Mr. Vadim Novinsky indrectly owns 23.76% of Metinvest B.V.'s shares, is not an ultimate beneficial owner of the company, and does not exercise actual control over it," the group said in a statement released on Tuesday regarding the application of personal sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against Novinsky.

At the same time, Metinvest will continue its operations, including the shipment of its products to customers and timely payment of remuneration to its employees. Also, despite Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the Group will not stop fulfilling all its social obligations and will continue to pay taxes, support the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front initiative, and aid Ukrainian civilians as part of the Saving Lives humanitarian effort.

According to the statement, over the nine months of the war, Metinvest has spent and donated UAH 2.2 billion to assist Ukraine and Ukrainians, including UAH 1.4 billion to support the country's defence forces fighting the aggressor. The Group has paid almost UAH 18 billion in taxes and fees to budgets at all levels in Ukraine over the first nine months of 2022 (including associated companies and joint ventures).

As reported, on December 2, 2022, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against, in particular, former MP Vadim Novinsky. Earlier, Zelensky, by his decree, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on certain aspects of the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine and the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The main shareholders of the holding are the SCM group (71.24%) and Vadim Novinsky's Smart Holding (23.76%), which jointly managed it.

Tags: #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

14:58 25.11.2022
Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

12:32 10.11.2022
Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey made from Metinvest's Mariupol steel

Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey made from Metinvest's Mariupol steel

16:24 09.11.2022
Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

17:28 31.10.2022
Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

16:32 27.10.2022
Metinvest in talks with Economy Ministry, President's Office to streamline legislation in wartime to raise enterprises' workload - CEO

Metinvest in talks with Economy Ministry, President's Office to streamline legislation in wartime to raise enterprises' workload - CEO

11:16 27.10.2022
Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

12:49 26.10.2022
Metinvest operates at 30-50% capacity, to be able to restore production at surviving mills in 6-12 months after war – CEO

Metinvest operates at 30-50% capacity, to be able to restore production at surviving mills in 6-12 months after war – CEO

17:33 25.10.2022
Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

15:51 22.10.2022
Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

16:23 02.09.2022
Metinvest to resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after war – CEO

Metinvest to resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after war – CEO

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

LATEST

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

German government not planning blanket Huawei ban

DTEK top manager praises work of Ukrainian air defense during another massive attack by aggressor on energy infrastructure

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

AD
AD
AD
AD