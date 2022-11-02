VEON looking for buyer for Vimpelcom

Telecom group VEON, which owns the largest Ukrainian mobile network operator Kyivstar, has announced the beginning of the competitive sale of Vimpelcom, its wholly owned Russian mobile service provider.

VEON said in a statement that it is studying options for achieving the optimal outcome for all stakeholders.

The company did not disclose any information about potential buyers or other details.

As reported, in May 2022, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov, as an expert in the telecom market with many years of experience, said that the VEON international holding would not be able to operate simultaneously with both Russian and Ukrainian telecom assets for a long time.