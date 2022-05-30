Another strike on bridge across Dniester estuary is demonstration of position on food security by Russia – trade representative

Another rocket attack by Russian troops on a non-functioning bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region is a demonstration of the unwillingness of the aggressor country to participate in ensuring world food security.

This is how Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, commented on the missile attack on a Ukrainian infrastructure facility on Facebook on Monday.

"The stubbornness and persistence of destroying the bridge in the estuary is Russia's position on food security: destruction, hunger and deceit. Only one thing will save the world from starvation: patrolling the Black Sea by warships protecting the sea routes from Russia. This estuary has traded wheat for millennia. And another millennium will be," the trade representative wrote.

On the night and morning of Monday, May 30, two rockets were fired at Odesa region from the Black Sea region. One of them was shot down by Ukrainian air defense, another one hit the non-working tracks of the bridge across the Dniester estuary.

Through this infrastructure facility, Ukraine exported agricultural products, bypassing Ukrainian seaports blocked by Russia, until its railway was damaged by Russian rocket attacks.

For the first time, Russian troops fired at the bridge across the estuary on April 26, after which they launched strikes on it on April 27, May 2, May 16 and May 17.