ZFP reduces output by 13% in Jan-March

Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant (ZFP) in January-March this year reduced its output by 13.2% compared to the same period last year, to 37,530 tonnes.

As the Ukrainian Association of Producers of Ferroalloys and Other Electrometallurgical Products (UkrFA) told Interfax-Ukraine, over the first three months of the year, ZFP reduced production of silicon manganese by 26.7%, to 13,890 tonnes, but increased ferrosilicon – by 4.2%, to 12,560 tonnes, and reduced ferromanganese – by 15.9%, to 9,700 tonnes.

The enterprise also increased production of metallic manganese by 97.1%, to 1,380 tonnes.

In March, the enterprise produced 2,640 tonnes of ferroalloys, while in February – 16,440 tonnes, and in January – 21,090 tonnes.

Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant is one of three Ukrainian manufacturers of these products. The share of the domestic market of its supplies is 30-35%. Products are exported to the CIS countries, the European Union, Asia and Africa.