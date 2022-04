The Ukrainian carrier Autolux, which is part of the holding of the international bus carrier Ecolines, resumes trips from Kyiv to Prague (the Czech Republic).

According to the press service of the company, the company runs in both directions and runs along the route: Kyiv-Uman-Vinnytsia-Khmelnytsky-Ternopil-Lviv-Krakow-Katowice-Opole-Wroclaw-Hradec Kralove-Prague.

Earlier, Autolux reported the resumption of trips from Kyiv and Odesa to Poland.