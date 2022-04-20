Ukraine's GDP may fall by 35-50% in 2022 – Finance minister

The Ministry of Finance expects a fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 ranging from 35% to 50%, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"There may be a fall from 35% to 50% in the economy this year if we take one-year outlook. The National Bank announced 41% [a fall in GDP in 2022]," he said in an interview with the Orestokratia project.

Judging by the video, the conversation took place on April 12.

"That is, the figures are approximately the same," Marchenko said.

Speaking about the expectations of the Ministry of Finance to raise funds through war bonds, Marchenko said that the ministry proceeds from the results of auctions for March.

"In March, we attracted about $1 billion in U.S. dollars, or about UAH 35 billion [through was bonds]," the minister said.

State-owned banks mainly take part in auctions, so it is important for the ministry to expand the list of clients.

"That is, now banks are buying bonds for their own resources, and we would like banks to form their bids at the primary auction at the request of clients. Therefore, we urge both businesses and citizens to join this," Marchenko said, adding that the yield on the securities is about 11% per annum.