Economy

11:58 15.07.2021

EC Vice President: Ukraine should consider creating ETS system with right carbon price

2 min read
EC Vice President: Ukraine should consider creating ETS system with right carbon price

Ukraine should consider adopting a roadmap that will guide its efforts to create an efficient emissions trading system with the right carbon price, Vice-President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič has said.

"In the EU we use a market mechanism where the price is governed by supply and demand. The current price is EUR 55 per tonne of CO2. High carbon price creates an incentive for our industry to use clean technologies, and implement energy efficiency measures and so on and so forth. We recognize and appreciate that the point of departure for Ukraine is different than for EU Member States. Nobody expects Ukraine to reach this price level now. Ukraine, should however consider adopting a roadmap that would guide its efforts to establish its effective ETS system with the right carbon price," Šefčovič told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that he appreciates Ukraine's efforts in the field of green transformation.

"I can totally associate and relate to Ukraine because I am your neighbor, I am from Slovakia. So I know that industrial transformation and the green and digital transitions are complex. And on the top it you have huge tension at your Eastern border. So I appreciate your efforts in this area," Šefčovič said.

The vice-president of the European Commission said that at the Climate change conference in Glasgow, including Ukraine, should revise climate targets upwards.

"At the Climate change conference in Glasgow (COP 26) the whole world, every country will be. What we believe is necessary - revising the climate goals upwards. So I understand that Ukraine is also considering to increase the ambition from minus 40% to more ambitious target. I understand that also there are clear intentions to cut energy generated from coal and increase to 20% energy produced by renewable energy sources. These are all very important goals," he said.

Tags: #šefčovič
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:35 15.07.2021
Vice-President of European Commission Šefčovič: Ukraine could be the key supplier of raw materials and components for future technologies for Europe

Vice-President of European Commission Šefčovič: Ukraine could be the key supplier of raw materials and components for future technologies for Europe

11:22 15.07.2021
Vice-President of European Commission: Positive decision on opening EU border for Ukraine is matter of days

Vice-President of European Commission: Positive decision on opening EU border for Ukraine is matter of days

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

LATEST

Ukraine may receive IMF tranche by late 2021 – NBU dpty governor

Rada approves Budget Declaration for 2022-2024

Transfer of Ukrenergo, Main Gas Pipelines from Finance Ministry to Energy Ministry may be problem for certification – Energy Community Secretariat

NBU plans to lift restriction on purchase of foreign currency without obligations

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

Merkel expects gas transport across Ukraine to be continued after 2024

SOCAR doesn't confirm purchase of Glusco gas station network in Ukraine

European Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for 6 months

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD