18:12 17.11.2020

Lishchyna announces the construction of a glass wool plant in the Zhytomyr region

Lishchyna announces the construction of a glass wool plant in the Zhytomyr region

 Sergiy Lishchyna In his interview with censor.net, informs that he intends to create a glass wool production plant in the Zhytomyr region with a capacity of 18 thousand tons per year, which will cover about 70% of the Ukrainian market demand. "The main reason for the construction is the substitution of import that mainly comes from Russia and Belarus and strengthening our position in the Ukrainian market of thermal insulation by introducing the second product to our range," he said.

Once the plant is operational, Sergiy Lishchyna claims that the glass wool segment's market situation will change dramatically. "We will try to take the main part of the local thermal insulation market, increase our share, and strive to become the absolute leader."

According to the businessman, the company will create 150 new jobs in the Zhytomyr region.

Moreover Sergiy Lishchyna announced replacing the existing first line of the Izovat plant that has been operating for ten years. Once it's commissioned, the plant will increase its capacity from 80,000 tons to 120,000 tons, getting a capacity reserve if demand increases. "Now we are operating at 100% capacity and feel a shortage of production capacity, especially during periods of seasonal demand increase," explained the entrepreneur.

Sergiy Lishchyna is a co-owner of Izovat plant, Ukrainian Saw Mills, Kyiv Fanplit plant, Kostopil, and Lviv plywood plants.

