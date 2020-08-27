Economy

14:52 27.08.2020

Agroton sees $3.6 mln in net loss in H1 2020

 Agricultural holding Agroton (Luhansk region) ended January-June 2020 with a net loss of $3.59 million, while for the same period last year it saw a net profit of $3.28 million.

According to the holding's report on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's website, its revenue in the first half of this year decreased 22.4%, to $ 13.85 million.

The gross profit of Agroton, due to the revaluation of biological assets, increased 2.1-fold, to $8.35 million, and operating profit jumped 29.6-fold, to $5.86 million.

In the first half of the year, inventories decreased from $20.18 million to $4.8 million, while biological assets increased from $9.11 million to $33.41 million.

According to the report, the loss is associated with an increase of almost 7.1 times in financial expenses, to $10.1 million.

Taking into account positive exchange rate differences, the cumulative loss in the first half of 2020 was $0.78 million compared with a profit of $2.91 million in the first half of last year.

At the end of June this year, Agroton's free cash amounted to $10.24 million compared to $11.94 million at the beginning of the year, while total liabilities decreased from $27.64 million to $26.09 million.

Agroton has been operating in the Ukrainian market since 1992. It specializes in the cultivation of grain and oilseeds, the production and sale of livestock products.

