Ukrainian Insurance Group will increase charter capital by 83%

The shareholders of Ukrainian Insurance Group (Kyiv) at a meeting on March 20 decided to increase the charter capital of the company, according to the official information of the insurer.

Earlier the meeting's agenda said it was planned to raise charter capital by UAH 95 million (by 83.1%, to UAH 201.3 million) by conducting an additional issue of shares with a nominal value of UAH 100 per share.

As reported, in January-September 2018 the insurance company collected insurance premiums in the amount of UAH 672.9 million, which is 13.5% more than in the same period a year earlier (UAH 477.8 million).

Of this amount, UAH 609.9 million were premiums for voluntary types of insurance, UAH 63.1 million for mandatory types of insurance.

As of September 30, 2018, the company's charter capital amounted to UAH 114.3 million, assets some UAH 959.7 million. Insurance reserves are formed at the level of UAH 581.9 million.

In the first nine months of 2018, Ukrainian Insurance Group settled more than 89,000 insurance claims, paid out UAH 355.5 million of insurance claim fees.

Ukrainian Insurance Group has been operating in the Ukrainian insurance market since 2000. It is part of Vienna Insurance Group, one of the largest insurance groups, the leader of the insurance market in Central and Eastern Europe.