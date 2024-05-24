Diplomacy

13:10 24.05.2024

Ukrainian embassy officially starts work in Mauritania

The start of the Ukrainian Embassy in Mauritania will be a new page of Ukrainian-Mauritanian relations and will open many additional opportunities: political, economic, trade, humanitarian, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Raised the Ukrainian flag in Mauritania. In the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott, the Ukrainian embassy officially started its work. We continue to expand our presence and strengthen our position in Africa," - wrote Kuleba in Instagram.

The Minister noted that Mauritania is an important country for Ukraine. In particular, because Mauritania now chairs the African Union, the continent's key international organization with 55 member states.

"Secondly, it is a promising trading partner for Ukraine, the volume of trade turnover and its nomenclature can be significantly expanded. Thirdly, Mauritania is important in the context of international anti-terrorist efforts in the Sahel region. Ukrainian experience in the field of security here can have a great demand," Kuleba pointed out.

At the same time, he emphasized that trade between the two countries gradually grew before the full-scale war, but political relations hardly developed.

"Last year we changed this trend. I had the first telephone conversation in the history of bilateral relations and then a face-to-face meeting with my Mauritanian counterpart. Regular contacts between our agencies began. The start of the Embassy will be a new page of Ukrainian-Mauritanian relations and will open a lot of additional opportunities: political, economic, trade, humanitarian," - wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

