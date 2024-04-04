USAID provided Ukraine with generators, combined heat and power units, and emergency vehicles

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided selected regions of Ukraine with a hundred more generators, thermal power cogeneration units and emergency vehicles, according to the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

"As Russia continues its brutal attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, USAID has provided Ukraine with 109 generators, 19 combined heat and power units, and 13 emergency vehicles to ensure uninterrupted services in Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkassy, and Chernivtsi," it said.