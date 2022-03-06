We should request the UN to implement the humanitarian air corridors!

Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, People's Deputy of Ukraine, Secretary of the Committee on Ukraine's Integration with the EU

Today we keep on searching the right solution how to close the sky over Ukraine on all the diplomatic fronts.

The preservation of innocent civilians, who suffer the most from the shelling and bombing of the enraged Russian aggressor, is critical.

Every day you see more and more innocent victims of children, civilians, destroyed hospitals and shelling ambulances. This is the main reason why the no-fly zone should be made and this is our main argument for Europeans and Americans.

We appeal to everyone: this is the genocide of the Ukrainian people, war crimes and crimes against humanity!

While NATO is procrastinating with the closure of the sky, we must involve international humanitarian organizations for making safe air corridors over Ukraine for humanitarian cargo, medicine and the evacuation of the wounded.

We do not require something new: the UN intervened in the establishment of humanitarian air corridors for many times before.

For instance, in 1948, when Western Berlin was surrounded by Soviet troops and tried to starve it to death. The air bridge created by the West delivered enough food and other assistance to make the Western Berlin survive.

Ukraine, as one of the founding members of the United Nations, has the right and all the levers to demand the same now. Make the humanitarian air corridors ASAP!

Another important thing is that mobile hospitals from international humanitarian missions should be deployed closer to the places where civilians suffer the most from hostile Russian shelling.