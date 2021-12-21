Values ​​of civil service as a public mainstream

Natalia Alyushyna, Head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service



The phrase "public service culture" evokes various associations in society. Let's be honest, sometimes they are not very attractive, but often - justified. The public service has some flaws influencing the critical attitude of society towards it.

However, I must admit that despite certain factors, there is a significant transformation of this institution. Moreover, I am convinced that in a few years it has changed more noticeably than public perceptions of him.

I explain this imbalance by people's tendency to think in stereotypes. Generalizations of perception are easier to perceive than reality. Even if there is a significant watershed between them.

The civil service case is a classic due to the richness of patterns. There are a lot of them. One of them, for example, is the alleged dominance of "nepotism" there. But in reality, the public service is the most transparent sector in the labor market. Any position there can be won only by winning an open competition, which has several stages of evaluation, in particular with the use of IT-technologies. It is impossible to "agree" with it.

I must state that public service is greatly underestimated by society. It lacks the trust of people who do not fully experience the generation of a new management culture. As a result, potential civil servants, particularly promising young people, often prefer the private sector. Not realizing that public service largely meets their expectations and has significant benefits.

This is confirmed by NACS survey conducted in the form of an anonymous online survey among civil servants in categories "A", "B" and "C". In total, the answers of almost 20,000 respondents from all regions of Ukraine were analyzed.

Here are the key indicators that show positive transformations. According to 74% of respondents, specialists are selected for their positions in their state bodies on the basis of professional competencies. During the year, the number of those who called the loyalty of management an important factor decreased by 4.6%. 70.5% of employees consider the organizational culture to be favorable. This case increased by more than 10% over the year. 68% of respondents feel protected from illegal or unethical instructions. 86% of respondents said they work to achieve results.

Among the top 5 values, civil servants named the following: responsibility - 75%, integrity - 66%, professionalism - 55%, teamwork - 44%, efficiency - 33%. This list is unchanged for three years. I am sure that such values ​​and personal feelings are acceptable and close to a large part of society.

Our goal is to acquaint the country with them and increase the importance of public service. We will strengthen public communication to overcome stereotypes and turn true values ​​into mainstream.