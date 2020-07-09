Evolutionists, not poor men

Vasyl Voskoboinyk, President Association "The all Ukrainian association for international employment"

The history of migration is as long as mankind itself. It began when the first humans left Africa near 1.5 million years ago. Later, migration processes did not stop, and such examples are well known in the ancient world. Ancient Greek colonists settled all over the Mediterranean and Black Sea, including building large cities on the territory of modern Ukraine. Migration never disappeared in the world, it is part of the human desire for the unknown.

However, labor migration, on the contrary, stimulates relocation to famous places, especially those where you can earn good money or have a better life, than in the native country. This is good knows, for example, people of Mexico, who annually cross the border with the United States about 350 million times. The UN considers a person who stays abroad for at least one year as a migrant. According to this definition, the International Organization for Migration estimated that in 2017 there were 258 million migrants in the world, 164 million of whom were labour migrants.

In Ukraine, approximately 5 million people are involved in labour migration processes. It should be understood that labor migration has great social, economic and political implications both inside the country from which labor migrants come and abroad. Labour migrants have families, parents, property, and all this is difficult to leave and stay abroad forever. Naturally, it is much easier to become an emigrant for a young man who has no big family connections and wants to travel and see the world around him. However, even such citizens eventually return home, because many of them can never change their identity.

In the past the world was dominated by permanent migration, when a person went abroad and never came back. Today exists the opposite trend thanks to diverse and cheap transport connections. Even those who have lived abroad most of their lives often dream of returning in their old age to native country. At the same time, many people have time to change different countries and get several citizenships and huge experience. Countries that once were donors of migration may eventually start attracting labour force from other countries.

The countries of Southern Europe, from which people has traditionally migrated to the North, have themselves become objects for emigration in the past 30 years. This was due to economic growth and the creation of profitable new jobs. And now many Italians and Greeks, who have lived for decades in England and Germany, are returning home, getting a job and living in retirement. That's how Ukrainians, who are now going abroad, including young people, will also, return home in time. And they will bring not only knowledge and money, but also a changed worldview, which will not perceive such ugly features of our modern society as corruption, unfair justice, lack of rights protection, law enforcement raids on entrepreneurs.

Migration is a powerful element of global economic growth. It has facilitated the evolution of many societies and enriched a lot of cultures and civilizations. Migrant workers are among the most dynamic members of the society in which they live. They are people who are willing to risk leaving their homes and countries to create new opportunities for themselves and their children. Therefore, the humiliating name "zarobitchany" (poor people) used in Ukraine not only does not reflect who the migrant workers are, but it is essentially incorrect.

In our society, it is common to think that "zarobitchany" are such miserable poor people who have nowhere to go but to work for small money abroad. But in the opposite – this people are not satisfied with their salaries at home, and have energy and courage to go abroad. And other inactive people, who are waiting for the state to create jobs with high wages, stay in their homeland and wait for help from the government.

Therefore, based on the world experience, we understand that today's powerful labor migration of Ukrainians abroad, in 10-15 years, will bring this wave back home and fill our country with millions of new-type citizens, who will become the engine of rapid changes. I think that word "zarobitchany" need to be exchanging in our vocabulary to more correct form - "migrant workers". And we must respect our nationals, who leave their homes and go to look for success abroad, but in near future will become the main factor of evolutionary changes in the Ukraine.