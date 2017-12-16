Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins gold at European Short Course Champs

Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk has won the men's 1500m freestyle final at the 2017 European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen, according to the official website of the competition.

Romanchuk's time was 14:14:59, he was followed by Italian Gregorio Paltinieri and Norway's Henrik Christiansen, according to the results posted on the website.

In July, Romanchuk won silver at the World Championship for the first time in his career.