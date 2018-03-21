YanAir to launch Kharkiv-Batumi flight from June 4

Ukraine's YanAir airline from June 4, 2018 will start servicing direct flights on the Kharkiv-Batumi route.

The press service of DCH, which manages the Kharkiv international airport via New Systems AM, reported that the flights will be serviced on Mondays. Departure from Kharkiv is at 16:00 and arrived to Georgia at 19:40 local time. It will take two hours and 40 minutes to get to the destination. The cost of a one way ticket starts from UAH 3,252 ($125) and a round trip ticket – from UAH 6,087 ($234).

YanAir has been servicing flights since 2013: regular flights from Ukraine to Georgia and Israel, as well as charter flights to resort countries. The fleet of eight aircraft is based at the Zhuliany international airport (Kyiv).