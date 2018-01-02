Yanair starts selling tickets for Lviv-Batumi flights

Yanair airline has started selling tickets for Lviv-Batumi flights to be launched from June 8, 2018, according to a posting on the Ukrainian aviation news portal.

"First flights to Georgia will be serviced once a week on Fridays, and a second flight will be added on Tuesdays starting June 19. Departure from Batumi to Lviv is scheduled for 13:15, departure from Lviv to Batumi at 16:00," the portal said.

The booking system has the sale of tickets for these flights until the end of September.

The cost of a round trip economy class ticket is UAH 6,154, the price includes food and baggage allowance of 23 kg.

As reported, Yanair airline announced its plans to launch the Lviv-Batumi flight in the 2018 summer schedule on November 2, 2017.

"Today I first announce the launch of a new flight in the 2018 summer schedule – Lviv-Batumi. We are actively preparing for this. In the near term we will start selling [tickets] for summer 2018. I have no doubt that the Lviv-Batumi flights will be launched," Yanair CEO Yaroslav Ahafonov said.

Ahafonov said that the airline's development strategy for 2018 foresees the increase in the frequency of flights between Ukraine and Georgia and use of more capacious planes.

"We have reached the point of increasing the capacity at our regular flights and using more capacious planes - Boeing 737-400 and Airbus 320/321 and increasing the frequency. There are all preconditions for this," he said.

He said that demand on the Ukraine-Georgia route is growing.

"First this year we do not close flights for the winter schedule. As an example, the Kyiv-Batumi flight was fully loaded out and return," he said.

Yanair was registered in Zhytomyr on June 15, 2012. In July 2013, it received the operations certificate.