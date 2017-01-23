Yanair airline intends to boost passenger transportation to Georgia by 15-20% in 2017

Yanair airline (Zhytomyr) plans to boost passenger transportation to Georgia by 15-20% in 2017.

Yanair Commercial Director Yevhen Pushenko said at a meeting of the Tourism Press Club of Ukraine that in 2016 Yanair carried over 37,000 passengers between Kyiv, Odesa and Batumi and around 23,000 passengers between Kyiv, Odesa and Tbilisi.

Pushenko said that the airline opened sale of summer flights to Georgia from Kyiv and Odesa. The airline will fly from Kyiv Airport (Zhuliany).

From April 2017 the airline will increase frequency of Kyiv-Tbilisi flights to three and from June – to four a week. The smallest price of a round trip ticket is UAH 5,832. Up to 23 kg of luggage and food on board is included in the cost.

From April 15 the airline starts flying from Kyiv to Batumi twice a week. From June it is planned to fly every day. The minimum price of the round trip ticket is UAH 5,944.

"We see all preconditions for a rise in passenger flow between Ukraine and Georgia in 2017 – this is tourism and business relations between our countries. We are going to increase frequency of flights between Kyiv and Tbilisi and start flying to Batumi every day," Pushenko said.

In addition, from June 3, the airline will start flying from Odesa to Batumi on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the minimum price of UAH 4,797 for the round trip ticket and from June 4 Odesa-Tbilisi flights on Thursdays and Sundays at the minimum price of UAH 5,459 will be launched.

Pushenko said that this year it is likely that the Lviv-Batumi route will be launched (twice a week).

Yanair was registered in Zhytomyr on June 15, 2012. In July 2013 it received a certificate for operations.

At present, the company's fleet consists of two Saab 340 planes, two Airbus A320 planes, one Airbus 321, two Boeing 737-300 planes and one Boeing 737-400 plane.