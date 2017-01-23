Economy

17:55 23.01.2017

Yanair to compete for Israeli routes

Yanair has submitted an application to the commission of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine on the rights to operate air routes for obtaining permits for regular flights to Israel.

The commission at a meeting scheduled for January 31 will consider the airline's appeal for the Zaporizhia-Tel Aviv route with a frequency of seven flights per week, as well as the application for increasing frequency of flights on the Lviv-Tel Aviv route (from two to three flights a week) and Kyiv-Tel Aviv (from one to seven flights).

In addition, the company asks for permits for Kyiv-Athens regular flights with a frequency of seven flights per week.

The commission will also consider a request from Windrose for permits for Lviv-Brescia regular flights and that from Bravo company for Kyiv-Antalya charter flights.

