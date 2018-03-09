Facts

11:47 09.03.2018

Ukrainian authorities detain one of Kyiv's captives exchange negotiators in Donbas

Ukrainian Prisoner Release Center head Volodymyr Ruban was detained at an entry-exit checkpoint in Donbas carrying weapons, Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Heorhiy Tuka said on his Twitter page on Thursday evening.

"Ruban was detained at the Mayorsk checkpoint. Posing as a displaced person, this "general" tried to smuggle a whole arsenal of weapons," Tuka said.

