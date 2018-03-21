Savchenko, Ruban twice purchased weapons in occupied Donbas – PGO notice for stripping MP Savchenko's immunity

Nonaligned Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Nadiia Savchenko and Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the prisoner release center Officer Corps, in November 2017 and March 2018 purchased weapons in Russia-occupied Donetsk region for a terrorist attack aimed at overthrowing constitutional order in Ukraine.

This is one of the charges made in a copy of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) brief asking parliament deputies to hold Savchenko criminally accountable. The 36-page brief was posted on the Facebook page of People's Front Party deputy Anton Gerashchenko.

"From November 20, 2017 through November 23, 2017, located in temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region (Makiyivka, Horlivka, Donetsk), Savchenko and Ruban, acting in accordance with a prearranged plan, together with associates of Zakharchenko O. and Timofeyev O., acquired firearms, ammunition, explosive devices and equipment," the brief says.

The PGO's brief listed the weapons acquired. It says Savchenko and Ruban were members of a terrorist group with self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leaders Oleksander Zakharchenko and Timofeyev. According to the brief, Savchenko and Ruban on November 23, 2017 drove a vehicle carrying the weapons to the so-called "grey zone" near the disengagement line between Russia-occupation forces and Ukrainian government forces near the railway depot Mayorske.

On the same day, a member of group drove the vehicle to the A0553 military installation in Khmelnytsky and left it there in storage.

"With the aim of violating public safety and frightening Ukrainian citizens, Savchenko, Ruban and others decided to commit a terrorist act, using weapons, detonating munitions and using other military hardware to create danger for the life and health of people. The plan was designed to cause significant damage and create havoc. The above acts were to be carried out with the cooperation of the terrorist DPR organization," the brief says.

Savchenko and Ruban during November and December 2017 while in Bakhmut, at a military training area in Khmelnytsky, in an office in Kyiv, "drafted and agreed upon a plan, stages and scenarios for carrying out criminal acts involving the criminal group, assigning roles to group members and assigning weapons to be used, ammunition, and explosive devices which would be most effective, as well as the designating the time and place of the attack."

"Under the joint criminal plan Savchenko was assigned the role of 'organizer,' as well as 'participant' in the plan threatening the welfare of government officials," the brief says.

The terrorist attack was planned to take place in parliament using F-1 and RDG-5 explosive devices, as well as firearms.

Investigators say Savchenko and Ruban planned to acquire additional weapons. Ruban acquired these during his visit to Horlivka on March 6-8, 2018.

Ruban was detained on March 8, 2018 when trying to transport the firearms and explosive devices near the Mayorske checkpoint.

According to the brief, there are grounds to suspect Savchenko of committing crimes pursuant to Part 1 of Article 109 (actions against constitutional order or seizing power), Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Article 112 (harming government or civilian leaders), Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act), Part 1 of Article 258-3 (creating a terrorist group or terrorist organization), Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal use of firearms) of the Ukraine's Criminal Code.