Facts

17:29 09.03.2018

Ruban actively works with Ukrainian Choice Leader Medvedchuk since 2013

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak has said that the suspect of the preparation of terrorist acts in Ukraine, the head of the Prisoner Release Center "Officer Corps" Volodymyr Ruban, since 2013 has actively cooperated with the Ukrainian Choice Movement Leader Viktor Medvedchuk.

"He has worked with them actively since 2013. But he is currently distancing himself from this fact – he has removed mentions in social networks, on Facebook pages…," Hrytsak said at a briefing in Kyiv in Friday.

The SBU chief added: "We have raised a lot of interesting information."

