SBU believes Ruban's actions were coordinated from Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine believes that the illegal actions of Head of the Center for the Release of Prisoners "Officer Corps" Volodymyr Ruban were coordinated from Russia.

"Do you believe... that they did not have instructions from Moscow?... We do not believe in this," Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsah told journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

Hrytsak said that on March 6, 2018, Ruban entered through the Mayorsk checkpoint the territory of Donbas temporary beyond Ukrainian government control. "The service has substantiated evidence that terrorists Zakharchenko and Timofeyev, nicknamed Tashkent, are involved in preparing a bloody terrorist attack in the Ukrainian capital with the use of weapons, including Russian weapons," he said.

Speaking about the detention of Head of Prisoner Release Center Volodymyr Ruban in Donbas, Hrytsak said they had confiscated Kalashnikov assault rifles, Makarov pistols, grenades, silenced guns, mines, and cartridges from Ruban. In addition, the boxes with grenades had a packing letter from a 'DPR' military unit.

According to him, mortars were to be used to shoot at people in downtown Kyiv, "which would result in thousands of dead... there would have been chaos."

At the briefing, they played an audio recording, where the weapons carried by Ruban from the 'DPR' were listed.

After the publication of audio and video materials related to Ruban's criminal activities, Hrytsak said: "This is only a small part of what can be made public ... This is not a frame-up... We will provide documentary evidence."

At the same time, the SBU chief refused to give the names of those who may also be involved.

"When we announce suspicion to the next defendants ... we will make the evidence public... He [Ruban] was a pawn in the hands of others," Hrytsak said.