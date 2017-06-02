Shelling of Maryinka proves "DPR" reluctance to comply with ceasefire regime

A militant attack on residential quarters of the town of Maryinka on Donetsk region with the use of mortars proves that leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic ("DPR") are interested in further escalation, the Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas have said.

The residential areas of this town came under enemy fire amid an attack on the Ukrainian army's positions in Maryinka at about 17:00 local time on Friday, June 2, the press center of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) Headquarters quoted the Ukrainian representatives on Facebook as saying.

"Illegal armed formations shelled homes of local residents from 82mm mortars banned by the Minsk accords. One shell hit a house on Prokofieva Street, causing shrapnel wounds of a 20-year-old woman and 71-year-old man. Both were taken to Kurakhivska hospital. Doctors say their condition is satisfactory," it said.

Monitors from the Ukrainian team of the JCCC are now working on the site. Information about other victims and destruction of buildings is being verified.

"The Ukrainian side condemns the illegal armed forces' use of the proscribed weapons in populated areas, which jeopardizes civilians' life and health. Such actions by "DPR" chiefs show they are interested in further aggravation of the conflict, prove their unwillingness to observe the ceasefire and deliberate failure to comply with the Minsk accords," the Ukrainian members of the JCCC said.