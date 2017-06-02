Two civilians injured amid shelling of Maryinka

Two civilians have been injured as a result of militant shelling of the town of Maryinka in Donetsk region, Donetsk Military and Civil Administration Head Pavlo Zhebrivsky has said.

"At about 6 p.m., the Russian invaders attacked Maryinka again. Two mines exploded in a residential area on Prokofieva Street. A 20-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man got moderately severe wounds," he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, two wounded persons have been taken to a hospital in Krasnohorivka. Other information is being verified.