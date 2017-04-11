Militants shelling Maryinka, pupils evacuated to bomb shelter

Militants began to shell Maryinka (Donetsk region), Viacheslav Abroskin, the chief of the National Police department in Donetsk region, has said.

"Militants started shelling Maryinka. Pupils from school No. 2 were evacuated to the bomb shelter," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, during the shelling of positions of the ATO (Anti-Terrorist operation) forces near Maryinka, during which the militants used grenade launchers, anti-aircraft guns, heavy machine guns and small arms, the outskirts of the town came under fire, the press center of the ATO headquarters said.

"According to preliminary information, buildings situated on Telmana and Matrosova Streets, came under shelling," a message, posted on the Facebook page of the ATO press center, says.

Information about the victims and the destruction of buildings in the town is being gathered.