Economy

14:24 02.06.2017

Dart airline launches regular flights on Kyiv-Bologna route

Dart airline from June launched regular flights on the Kyiv-Bologna (Italy) route from Kyiv Zhuliany International Airport.

According to a press release from the airport, flights will be carried out on Tuesdays and Fridays on board modern Airbus A320/319 aircraft.

Departure from Kyiv will be at 09:50, departure from Bologna at 12:35. Air tickets can be bought on the official website of the airline and the agencies selling tickets.

Dart airline has been operating as a charter air carrier since 1997. It operates Bombardier Lear Jet 60, Airbus 320 and Boeing 737-300/500 aircraft.

Interfax-Ukraine
