Economy

12:20 01.02.2017

Subsidiary of Israeli El Al airline to launch direct Odesa-Tel-Aviv flight

Sund’Or airline, the subsidiary of El Al airline (Israel), from June 26, 2017 will launch direct flights on the Odesa-Tel-Aviv route.

The press service of the airline reported that the flights will be serviced twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays using aircraft of the Boeing 737-800 type.

Departure from Odesa is at 09:45 and arrival to Tel-Aviv at 12:30, departure from Tel-Aviv at 05:55 and arrival to Odesa – at 08:40.

The El Al airline's discount program applies to these flights. El Al's Matmid Club members will receive bonuses.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv Metropoliten sees profit first in 15 years

No alternative to coal from uncontrolled Donbas territories

EBRD launches technical cooperation project with Deposit Guarantee Fund

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss energy sector, pipelines in particular

PrivatBank's noteholders demand to recompense investment following Cargill's example

LATEST

Deposit guarantee fund starts searching for accepting bank to remove Fortuna-Bank from market

Infrastructure minister: conflict with Ukrzaliznytsia head would lead to dismissal of one of them

Government authorizes health minister to sign amicable agreement with Gilead

NBU should switch to smoother monetary ways to support economy

Ukrzaliznytsia: Loss from blocking railway transportation in Shypilove-Svitlanove rail section exceeds UAH 2 mln

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING