Subsidiary of Israeli El Al airline to launch direct Odesa-Tel-Aviv flight

Sund’Or airline, the subsidiary of El Al airline (Israel), from June 26, 2017 will launch direct flights on the Odesa-Tel-Aviv route.

The press service of the airline reported that the flights will be serviced twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays using aircraft of the Boeing 737-800 type.

Departure from Odesa is at 09:45 and arrival to Tel-Aviv at 12:30, departure from Tel-Aviv at 05:55 and arrival to Odesa – at 08:40.

The El Al airline's discount program applies to these flights. El Al's Matmid Club members will receive bonuses.