Economy

09:45 19.04.2017

Ellinair resumes flights from Kharkiv to Thessaloniki from May 27

Ellinair airline (Greece) on May 27 will resume seasonal charter flights from the Kharkiv International Airport to Thessaloniki (Greece).

"The flights will be serviced until end of September by BAe Avro 146-RJ85 and Airbus 319 planes twice a week. In the previous season the flight was serviced once a week," the airport told Interfax-Ukraine.

Ellinair is a Greek air carrier, founded in 2013. It is owned by Мouzenidis Group.

The Kharkiv airport has a runway with a length of 2,220 meters and a width of 50 meters. It has two passenger terminals with a capacity of 100 and 650 persons per hour.

The airport is operated by DCH through New Systems AM.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko urges British business to invest in Ukraine

Ex-economy minister of Ukraine Abromavicius heads supervisory board of Ukrainian Corporate Governance Academy

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods up to $336.5 mln in Feb 2017

PGO suspects PrivatBank of deliberately unprofitable lending to related entities using NBU refinancing

Poroshenko signs law on three-year budget planning

LATEST

Infrastructure ministry expects DP World to come to Yuzhny port by late 2017

Scrap metal collectors accuse Ukrzaliznytsia of arranging conditions of scrap metal tenders to suit Interpipe

Tariffs for cargo shipments by rail could be indexed in June or July – Infrastructure ministry

I hope that Lviv able to build waste recycling plant vanishing – Lviv regional governor

Suspended State Fiscal Services chief Nasirov elected president of Ukraine's Judo Federation

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Аэрогрили, грили, барбекю купить
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING