Ellinair resumes flights from Kharkiv to Thessaloniki from May 27

Ellinair airline (Greece) on May 27 will resume seasonal charter flights from the Kharkiv International Airport to Thessaloniki (Greece).

"The flights will be serviced until end of September by BAe Avro 146-RJ85 and Airbus 319 planes twice a week. In the previous season the flight was serviced once a week," the airport told Interfax-Ukraine.

Ellinair is a Greek air carrier, founded in 2013. It is owned by Мouzenidis Group.

The Kharkiv airport has a runway with a length of 2,220 meters and a width of 50 meters. It has two passenger terminals with a capacity of 100 and 650 persons per hour.

The airport is operated by DCH through New Systems AM.