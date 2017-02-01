Economy

14:45 01.02.2017

Turkey airline wants to launch domestic flights in Ukraine

One of Turkish airlines is mulling the possibility of launching a subsidiary in Ukraine to organize domestic regional flights, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said at a meeting with members of the European Business Association (EBA) in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Now we are working with a Turkish airline that wants to open its subsidiary for regional transportation in Ukraine," he said, not disclosing its name.

The minister also said that this year one of the popular European airlines will start flying to Ukraine this year.

"It is for sure to Lviv, maybe to Boryspil or Zhyliany," he said.

Earlier the Infrastructure Ministry confirmed holding talks on flights to Ukraine by Kyiv and Lviv airports with one of the largest low cost airlines Ryanair.

In addition, Omelyan announced February talks with a carrier that in theory could bring five or seven planes to Ukraine to launch regular domestic flights.

At present four Turkish airlines fly to Ukraine: Turkish Airlines, Onur Air, Pegasus Airlines and Atlasglobal. The latter created Atlasjet Ukraine in 2013 that considered servicing domestic flights, but not it services only flights abroad.

