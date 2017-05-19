Economy

12:26 19.05.2017

Yandex.Ukraine's accounts blocked – company

Accounts of Yandex.Ukraine LLC in Ukraine have been blocked, the press service of the company told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"As president's decree No. 133 took effect all our accounts that Yandex.Ukraine LLC could use to send remuneration to partners of the Yandex advertisement chain have been blocked. All funds are stayed on accounts created for partners, but we cannot send them to the accounts of partners," the press service said.

The company is looking for a lawful decision to send the funds and continue cooperation.

"It is important for us to implement commitments," the company said.

Earlier Yandex.Ukraine denied statements of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in particular, that the company did not respond to relevant inquiries.

"We worked and are working strictly in line with legislation. We always react to the inquiries of the SBU and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine meeting the rules. Yandex is not a social network. It does not have own social network that could spread content mentioned in the SBU's statement," the company said.

