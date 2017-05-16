Facts

14:00 16.05.2017

Ukraine bans access to all Yandex services for 3 yrs

Ukraine banned access to services provided by Russian Internet company Yandex LLC and by Yandex.Ukraine for a period of three years on May 16.

The sanctions were imposed in line with a decree signed by President Petro Poroshenko, which enacted a resolution of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated April 28, 2017 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). The decree was signed on May 15 and published on the presidential website on May 16. It comes into effect on the date of its publication.

The measure bans providers from granting Internet users access to the services of these companies.

The assets of these companies are blocked, their economic and financial obligations are suspended and telecommunications services or the use of public telecommunications networks are restricted, suspended or terminated. State procurements of goods and services from foreign companies are prohibited, as is the transfer of intellectual property rights.

