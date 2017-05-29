Facts

14:38 29.05.2017

SBU conducting searches at 'Yandex. Ukraine' offices

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting searches at the offices of 'Yandex. Ukraine' in Kyiv and Odesa on Monday.

"Within the framework of the criminal proceedings on high treason, searches are being conducted at the mentioned companies in Kyiv and Odesa," the SBU spokesperson Olena Hitlianska told Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As reported, on May 16 Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree enacting a resolution by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated April 28, 2017 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Ukraine's sanctions list includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities.

The Ukrainian president's decree imposing sanctions on the social networking sites VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, and also the companies Mail.ru, Yandex and their services took effect on Wednesday. User access to all Yandex and Mail.ru services has been banned for three years.

Interfax-Ukraine
