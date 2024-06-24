Some 518 sports infrastructure facilities destroyed or damaged since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion – NOC Vice President

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, 518 sports infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and damaged, said Oleksandr Krykun, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC).

"Russia has destroyed 518 objects on the territory of our homeland ... Among them are 15 Olympic training bases," Krykun said at a press conference on Russian War Crimes against Ukrainian sports in Kyiv on Monday.

It is noted that six sports facilities were destroyed or damaged in Zhytomyr region, in Kyiv - 2, Kyiv city - 5, in Chernihiv - 10, in Sumy - 12, in Odesa - 5, in Mykolaiv - 25, in Kherson - 81, in Dnepropetrovsk - 19, in Zaporizhia - 7, in Kharkiv - 172, in Donetsk - 73 and in Luhansk - 101 objects.

As reported, as of June 24, 2024, the number of dead Ukrainian athletes and coaches as a result of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine reached 479 people.