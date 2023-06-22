Sport

20:03 22.06.2023

PACE supports resolution on exclusion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from Olympic, Paralympic Games

1 min read
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has supported a resolution on the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

According to the resolution adopted at the plenary session of the summer session in Strasbourg on Thursday, the Parliamentary Assembly called on national representatives of the International Olympic Committee, national and international sports federations to express their disagreement with the IOC proposal to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

