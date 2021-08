Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuga wins silver medal in karate competition at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Anzhelika Terliuga has won a silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Terliuga could not defeat her rival from Bulgaria Ivet Goranova. The Bulgarian has won 5:1.

Anzhelika Terliuga became the first Ukrainian woman in history to win a bout at an Olympic tournament in this sport (weight category up to 55 kg).

Now Ukraine has one gold medal, three silver and nine bronze medals.