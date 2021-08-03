Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova wins bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova at the Tokyo Olympics won the bronze medal competition in freestyle wrestling (up to 68 kg), having defeated Japanese woman, Rio Olympic champion Sara Dosho and took the third place in the standings.

The fight between the athletes began at 20:55 local time. The Ukrainian won a clear victory, having won the sixth bronze medal for the Ukrainian team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier it became known that Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestlers Zhan Beleniuk and Parviz Nasibov defeated their rivals in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics and advanced to the final of the competition, securing a minimum of silver.

In addition, Ukrainian athlete Iryna Koliadenko, who lost in the semifinals, losing to Kyrgyz athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova, will also fight for a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling (weight up to 62 kg).

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are held from July 23 to August 8. Ukraine has already won one silver and six bronze medals.