Ukrainian wrestlers Nasibov, Beleniuk reach final at wrestling tournament at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestlers Zhan Beleniuk and Parviz Nasibov defeated their rivals in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics and advanced to the finals of the competition, securing a minimum of silver.

Thsu, athlete and MP Zhan Beleniuk, who competes in weight up to 87 kg, defeated Croat Ivan Huklek in the semifinals, and in the final he will meet with Hungarian Viktor Lorincz.

At the same time, Parviz Nasibov, competing in weight up to 67 kg, defeated Egyptian Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed in the semifinals. In the final, he met with the Iranian wrestler Geraei Mohammad Reza

In addition, on August 3 at 20:55 local time, Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova will fight for the bronze medal in freestyle wrestling with the Japanese Sara Dosho (weight up to 68 kg).

For bronze in freestyle wrestling (weight up to 62 kg), Ukrainian athlete Iryna Koliadenko will also fight, losing in the semifinals, losing to the Kyrgyz athlete Aisul Tanibekova.