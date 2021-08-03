Sport

13:39 03.08.2021

Ukrainian wrestlers Nasibov, Beleniuk reach final at wrestling tournament at Tokyo Olympics

1 min read
Ukrainian wrestlers Nasibov, Beleniuk reach final at wrestling tournament at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestlers Zhan Beleniuk and Parviz Nasibov defeated their rivals in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics and advanced to the finals of the competition, securing a minimum of silver.

Thsu, athlete and MP Zhan Beleniuk, who competes in weight up to 87 kg, defeated Croat Ivan Huklek in the semifinals, and in the final he will meet with Hungarian Viktor Lorincz.

At the same time, Parviz Nasibov, competing in weight up to 67 kg, defeated Egyptian Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed in the semifinals. In the final, he met with the Iranian wrestler Geraei Mohammad Reza

In addition, on August 3 at 20:55 local time, Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova will fight for the bronze medal in freestyle wrestling with the Japanese Sara Dosho (weight up to 68 kg).

For bronze in freestyle wrestling (weight up to 62 kg), Ukrainian athlete Iryna Koliadenko will also fight, losing in the semifinals, losing to the Kyrgyz athlete Aisul Tanibekova.

Tags: #olympic_games #wrestling
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:32 03.08.2021
Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova wins bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova wins bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

09:17 03.08.2021
Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk takes fifth place in long jump at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk takes fifth place in long jump at Tokyo Olympics

15:44 30.07.2021
Ukrainian judoka Hammo take fifth place in over 100 kg weight category at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian judoka Hammo take fifth place in over 100 kg weight category at Tokyo Olympics

11:33 30.07.2021
Ukrainian men's epee team takes 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian men's epee team takes 6th place at Tokyo Olympics

16:39 29.07.2021
Zelensky deprives three Olympians of state scholarships, resumes payments to two other winners – decree

Zelensky deprives three Olympians of state scholarships, resumes payments to two other winners – decree

15:44 29.07.2021
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina loses semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics, to compete for bronze

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina loses semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics, to compete for bronze

09:57 29.07.2021
Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins bronze medal in 800 m freestyle – Sports Ministry

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins bronze medal in 800 m freestyle – Sports Ministry

09:58 28.07.2021
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to perform for first time in semifinals of Olympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to perform for first time in semifinals of Olympics in Tokyo

16:53 27.07.2021
Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk sets Olympic record in Tokyo

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk sets Olympic record in Tokyo

13:09 27.07.2021
Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Us takes eighth place in women's rowing slalom at Tokyo Olympics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Alla Cherkasova wins bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina loses semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics, to compete for bronze

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins bronze medal in 800 m freestyle – Sports Ministry

Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk sets Olympic record in Tokyo

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina reaches quarter final at Tokyo Olympics

LATEST

Ministry of Sports, NOC of Ukraine categorically condemn actions of athletes violating anti-doping rules

Ukraine's largest sports cluster on 22 ha to be created at Expocenter of Ukraine National Complex in Kyiv – President's Office

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina reaches quarter final at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian Korostyliov takes fourth place in men's air pistol shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

IOC corrects Ukraine's map on its official website – Kuleba

British Embassy reminds that last time Ukraine-England national teams met at Euro 2012 in Donetsk

Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

Ukraine beats Sweden 2:1, advances to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD