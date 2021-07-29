Ukrainian swimmer Romanchuk wins bronze medal in 800 m freestyle – Sports Ministry

KYIV. July 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk has won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 800-m freestyle, by which he set an Olympic record earlier, the Ministry of Youth and Sports said.

"Mykhailo Romanchuk brings Ukraine the fourth bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games! Mykhailo Romanchuk finished third in the final 800-meter freestyle. The Ukrainian showed a time of 7.42.33," the ministry said on its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The ministry noted that there was another Ukrainian together with Romanchuk, who qualified in the top eight, Serhiy Frolov, with a time of 7.45,11 came sixth in the final.

"I have been heading for this award for 18 years. From the age of 6, when I started swimming and came to my coach Petro Nahorny, together with whom I managed to achieve all the results. Of course, nothing of this would have happened without him," the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine quoted Romanchuk as saying.

Romanchuk added that "it was a very difficult and unusual final. I really hoped to improve my Olympic record, which I set in the semifinal. But I am glad that it was never surpassed."