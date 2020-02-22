Sport

Ukrainian biathletes take bronze in relay at World Championship

Ukrainian women's biathlon team consisting of Anastasia Merkushyna, Yulia Dzhyma, Vita Semerenko and Olena Pidhrushna has won the bronze medal in the relay race (4x6 km) at the World Championship in Italian Antholz-Anterselva on Saturday.

Ukrainians' good shooting and the rivals' mistakes allowed Pidhrushna in the fourth stage to leave the shooting range to the last lap of the second, noticeably behind the Norwegians following the third relay gold in this Championship and slightly ahead of rivals from several other teams.

A representative of the German national team beat Pidhrushna before the finish. At the same time, the Ukrainian woman did not let the next athletes from the Czech Republic and Sweden go.

This is the first medal of Ukrainian athletes in this championship.

The Norwegian team won gold, and Germany took the second place.

The relay race among men will also take place on Saturday, and the World Championship is to end on Sunday with mass starts.

Tags: #world_championship #biathlete
