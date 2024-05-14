Ukrzaliznytsia launches updated website for purchasing train tickets

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia launched in beta mode an updated website for purchasing railway tickets https://booking-new.uz.gov.ua/, the company's press service said on Tuesday.

"For passengers who are accustomed to buying tickets through the website, we have launched an updated product. Now, in the web version of the service for purchasing tickets, expanded and convenient functionality is available, including account verification through Diia.Pidpys," the company said, citing Chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Liaschenko.

It is indicated that the site is not inferior in convenience to the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile application. In beta mode, the function of purchasing tickets for all domestic and international trains is available, including tickets for the Kyiv-Warsaw and Kyiv-Vienna trains with account verification through Diia.Pidpys.

Passengers can return tickets for international flights on the website. Cashless payment is available using Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The updated website for purchasing tickets was created with the support of Mastercard. Modern design and IT solutions were used in its design, Ukrzaliznytsia said.