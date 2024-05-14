Facts

18:53 14.05.2024

Ukrzaliznytsia launches updated website for purchasing train tickets

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia launches updated website for purchasing train tickets

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia launched in beta mode an updated website for purchasing railway tickets https://booking-new.uz.gov.ua/, the company's press service said on Tuesday.

"For passengers who are accustomed to buying tickets through the website, we have launched an updated product. Now, in the web version of the service for purchasing tickets, expanded and convenient functionality is available, including account verification through Diia.Pidpys," the company said, citing Chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Yevhen Liaschenko.

It is indicated that the site is not inferior in convenience to the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile application. In beta mode, the function of purchasing tickets for all domestic and international trains is available, including tickets for the Kyiv-Warsaw and Kyiv-Vienna trains with account verification through Diia.Pidpys.

Passengers can return tickets for international flights on the website. Cashless payment is available using Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The updated website for purchasing tickets was created with the support of Mastercard. Modern design and IT solutions were used in its design, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation at front still tough, Russian army intensifies operations in Kramatorsk axis, continues pressure on Pokrovske axis

We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 20 people, incl three children

Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

Budanov on situation on border in Kharkiv region: Rapid trend towards stabilization of situation

LATEST

Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUNDS OF EXPLOSIONS IN KHARKIV

Situation at front still tough, Russian army intensifies operations in Kramatorsk axis, continues pressure on Pokrovske axis

We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 20 people, incl three children

Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

Russian forces prioritizing creation of ‘buffer zone’ over deeper penetration

DOT announces purchases of food for AFU for second half of year

Two thirds of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Poland Czech Republic satisfied with their living conditions, half can return home

Ukraine, Luxembourg launch negotiations on security agreement

AD
AD
AD
AD