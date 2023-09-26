URCS volunteers practice their skills at command, staff drills in Kyiv region

Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in command and staff exercises in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region.

"Three scenarios of emergency situations have been worked out during three days. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross worked together with other rescue services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

During the exercises, volunteers took part in a large-scale simulation of the elimination of a traffic accident, reacted to the shelling with 80 victims in winter and eliminated the consequences of an accident with an ammonia leak on the road.

As part of the exercise, volunteers deployed an evacuation point with places to rest and a point for charging gadgets, equipped a heating point with hot drinks and food, set up a first aid tent, deployed an operational command post to gather emergency response units.

The drills were attended by 17 volunteers, one truck, one evacuation vehicle and a cross-country type reanimobile of URCS.