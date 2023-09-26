Facts

16:09 26.09.2023

URCS volunteers practice their skills at command, staff drills in Kyiv region

1 min read
URCS volunteers practice their skills at command, staff drills in Kyiv region

Volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in command and staff exercises in Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region.

"Three scenarios of emergency situations have been worked out during three days. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross worked together with other rescue services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

During the exercises, volunteers took part in a large-scale simulation of the elimination of a traffic accident, reacted to the shelling with 80 victims in winter and eliminated the consequences of an accident with an ammonia leak on the road.

As part of the exercise, volunteers deployed an evacuation point with places to rest and a point for charging gadgets, equipped a heating point with hot drinks and food, set up a first aid tent, deployed an operational command post to gather emergency response units.

The drills were attended by 17 volunteers, one truck, one evacuation vehicle and a cross-country type reanimobile of URCS.

Tags: #drills #urcs

MORE ABOUT

09:58 26.09.2023
Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Norway to provide assistance to Ukrainian Red Cross Society

16:35 25.09.2023
URCS, World Food Programme implementing project in Kherson region

URCS, World Food Programme implementing project in Kherson region

19:58 22.09.2023
URCS equipping houses with autonomous heating in Okhtyrka

URCS equipping houses with autonomous heating in Okhtyrka

16:51 21.09.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

10:00 21.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross hands over water tanks to communities of Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross hands over water tanks to communities of Dnipropetrovsk region

18:52 19.09.2023
All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center damaged by occupiers in Kyiv region resumes work

All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center damaged by occupiers in Kyiv region resumes work

10:00 19.09.2023
Ukrainian, Spanish Red Cross starting Livelihoods Project for residents of affected regions

Ukrainian, Spanish Red Cross starting Livelihoods Project for residents of affected regions

13:58 13.09.2023
URCS helps households affected by Russian aggression

URCS helps households affected by Russian aggression

10:20 12.09.2023
URCS holds summer first aid training

URCS holds summer first aid training

12:24 09.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Budanov: Our goal is to slow down production of Russian weapons

Zelenskyy signs law on resumption of party reports on financial activities, property

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

AFU launches attacks on 15 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Cabinet approves creation of All-Ukrainian Center for Motherhood and Childhood

Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

POWERFUL EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON - AUTHORITIES

Romanian Defense Ministry condemns Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine

SBU drone drops explosive on power substation in Kursk region – source

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

AIR FORCE REPORTS MISSILE DANGER ACROSS UKRAINE

AD
AD
AD
AD