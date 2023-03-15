Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief
Nine countries have already agreed to send more than 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said while opening a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Wednesday.
The coalition of countries that have promised to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks continues to grow, he said, adding that nine countries pledged to send more than 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.