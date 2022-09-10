Official Kyiv expects from the State of Israel uncompromising, clear and unequivocal condemnation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said this during a meeting with Israeli Knesset member Nir Barkat, according to the Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel.

«The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament noted that he expects from the State of Israel an uncompromising, clear and unambiguous condemnation of the war crimes committed by the russian federation in Ukraine. Also, R. Stefanchuk emphasized the need to introduce tougher economic and financial sanctions against the russian federation», - the report says.

Nir Barkat - Israeli politician, member of the Knesset, former mayor of Jerusalem, currently visiting Ukraine. This is the first Israeli politician who visited our country after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation on February 24, this year.

The Embassy also notes that Israel provides significant humanitarian support to our state (essential goods, medicines, protective equipment, etc.).