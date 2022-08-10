Facts

12:58 10.08.2022

Resumption of oil transit from Russia via Ukraine expected in coming days, all parties agree

1 min read
Resumption of oil transit from Russia via Ukraine expected in coming days, all parties agree

Ukrtransnafta has reacted positively to the proposal of Slovnaft and MOL to pay transit fees for transporting oil via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Slovak company reported.

"Slovnaft has already made a payment to the company's account. Based on this, Slovnaft expects the resumption of oil supplies in the coming days. The Russian side also agreed with this decision," the company said.

According to Bloomberg, the Hungarian MOL also sent the transit payment and expects to resume deliveries in the coming days.

Tags: #oil_transit

MORE ABOUT

11:51 05.02.2019
Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

Ukraine boosts crude oil transit to Europe by 5% in Jan

16:31 15.06.2015
Ukraine increases oil transit to Europe by 4.8% in four months of 2015

Ukraine increases oil transit to Europe by 4.8% in four months of 2015

14:36 09.02.2015
Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 3.6% in 2014

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 3.6% in 2014

AD

HOT NEWS

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

Nine planes of Russian invaders destroyed in Crimea – Ukraine's Air Force

Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

USA to allocate $89 mln to Ukraine for demining territories – ambassador

LATEST

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

More than 700,000 people will starve because of russia - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

Health Ministry to begin delivering single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson around Ukraine

Pharmaceutical distributor Venta transfers corporate rights belonging to Russian company to ARMA management

Nine planes of Russian invaders destroyed in Crimea – Ukraine's Air Force

Invaders' attacks in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions repulsed, continue in Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

Covert mobilization underway in Mariupol – city council

Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

USA to allocate $89 mln to Ukraine for demining territories – ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD