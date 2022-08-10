Resumption of oil transit from Russia via Ukraine expected in coming days, all parties agree

Ukrtransnafta has reacted positively to the proposal of Slovnaft and MOL to pay transit fees for transporting oil via the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Slovak company reported.

"Slovnaft has already made a payment to the company's account. Based on this, Slovnaft expects the resumption of oil supplies in the coming days. The Russian side also agreed with this decision," the company said.

According to Bloomberg, the Hungarian MOL also sent the transit payment and expects to resume deliveries in the coming days.