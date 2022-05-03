UK PM: We have new GBP 300 mln support package for Ukraine

The UK will provide Ukraine with a new GBP 3 million aid package, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"I can announce today from the UK government a new package of support totalling GBP 300 million, including radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding your cities, heavy lift drones to supply your forces, and thousands of night vision devices. We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again," he said in an address to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

Johnson also said Russia's war against Ukraine is a "conflict that has no moral ambiguities or no grey areas" and there is no doubt whose right is here.

"This is about the right of Ukrainians to protect themselves against Putin's violent and murderous aggression. It is about Ukraine's right to independence and national self-determination, against Putin’s deranged imperialist revanchism. It is about Ukrainian democracy against Putin's tyranny. It is about freedom versus oppression. It is about right versus wrong. It is about good versus evil. And that is why Ukraine must win. And when we look at the heroism of the Ukrainian people and the bravery of your leader Volodomyr Zelensky - we know that Ukraine will win. And we in the UK will do everything we can to restore a free sovereign and independent Ukraine," the British Prime Minister said.